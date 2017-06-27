ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1

Errant emergency text warns Las Vegans to evacuate due to fire

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 10:17 am
 

An emergency text message was accidentally sent to an unknown number of Las Vegas residents Tuesday morning telling them to immediately evacuate their homes due to a fire, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The text message was intended for residents of a community in Riverside County, California, but was delivered to people living in central Las Vegas about 1:30 a.m., spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

He said the department received some calls and other residents posted on social media, but that he was not aware of any residents leaving their homes. The department issued a news release explaining the error and assuring residents, “All is good in the valley, no large-scale emergency is occurring.”

Szymanski said the errant text was caused by an unknown technical glitch that remains under investigation.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like