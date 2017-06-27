Errant emergency text warns Las Vegans to evacuate due to fire

A technical glitch caused message to be delivered to an unknown number of central Las Vegas residents early Tuesday morning, Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski says.

The text message was intended for residents of a community in Riverside County, California, but was delivered to people living in central Las Vegas about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Twitter/@LasVegasFD)

An emergency text message was accidentally sent to an unknown number of Las Vegas residents Tuesday morning telling them to immediately evacuate their homes due to a fire, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The text message was intended for residents of a community in Riverside County, California, but was delivered to people living in central Las Vegas about 1:30 a.m., spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

He said the department received some calls and other residents posted on social media, but that he was not aware of any residents leaving their homes. The department issued a news release explaining the error and assuring residents, “All is good in the valley, no large-scale emergency is occurring.”

Szymanski said the errant text was caused by an unknown technical glitch that remains under investigation.

