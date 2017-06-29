Estate of SpeedVegas driving instructor files lawsuit

The estate of Gil Ben-Kely, the SpeedVegas driving instructor who died in a fiery crash at the track south of Las Vegas in February, has filed a civil lawsuit against the track, its owner, its designer and the car manufacturer.

The estate of Gil Ben-Kely, the SpeedVegas driving instructor who died in a fiery crash at the track south of Las Vegas in February, has filed a lawsuit against the track, its owner, its designer and the car manufacturer.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court on behalf of Ben-Kely’s heirs, including his wife, Antonella, names SpeedVegas LLC, holding company World Class Driving, real estate developer Scott Gragson and Sloan Ventures 90, track designers Robert Barnard and Motorsport Services International LLC and car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini America LLC as defendants.

The lawsuit, which seeks damages in excess of $50,000 and demands a jury trial, was filed by Las Vegas attorneys Dominic Gentile and Janiece Marshall.

Representatives of SpeedVegas could not immediately be reached for comment.

