Ethel M offers a sweet thank you

Many people in Las Vegas are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Assistant food and beverage manager Luisa Difalco, center, sprints to car to hand out milk to a team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fresh food waits to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Director of entertainment Justin Teixeira organizes food to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assistant manager Jenny Leiva, left, and food and beverage manager Rovie Delapaz, wait to hand out food to team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Team members hand out food to co-workers outside of the loading dock at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Executive director of player services Luke McEwin directs team members picking up free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Anthony Tugaoen delivers food to a team member's car at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Assistant manager Jenny Leiva organizes food to be picked up by team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Anthony Tugaoen gestures at team members waiting in line to receive free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A team member receives free food at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Julia Posada picks up eggs for team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Food and beverage manager Julia Posada hands out food to a team member at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Executive director of player services Luke McEwin delivers food to a team member's car at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fresh produce sits outside of the loading dock for team members at the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, March 20, 2020. The M Resort hotel-casino donated perishable food supplies to team members after the hotel suspended operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Danielle Doyle, who was collecting paper goods, cleaning supplies and food for seniors in the Summerlin Sun City community, makes a sign at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and W Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brenda Karcz drops off a donation to Matty Evans, not pictured, who was collecting paper goods, cleaning supplies and food for seniors in the Summerlin Sun City community, at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and W Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brenda Karcz, left, makes a donation to Matty Evans who was collecting paper goods, cleaning supplies and food for seniors in the Summerlin Sun City community, at the intersection of Del Webb Boulevard and W Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Employee Aly Bosnos hands out a pizza at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel PieÕs free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Natalie Youngճ downtown restaurant EAT is sharing its surplus food with those in need, free of charge.

Jocelyne Uy's daughter, Marielle, practices tae kwon do in the living room of her home.

As a thank you to first responders, Pinkbox Doughnuts is delivering free doughnuts every day to Valley Health System hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area commands, Clark County Fire Department stations, all Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire stations, major hospitals throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Share Village, formerly Veterans Village.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support.

Below are the stories about people in Las Vegas who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Offers are valid at the time of posting and may change.

March 20

3:45 p.m.

Ethel M wants to thank some heroes

Americans are pulling together as we face COVID-19, and Ethel M wants to say thank you, in a very sweet way. The Nevada-based craft chocolate division of Mars Inc. is asking its Instagram and Facebook followers “to tag all selfless superheroes working for a hospital, pharmacy, trucking company, school, grocery store, restaurant, sanitation company or anywhere else that is keeping America moving.” They’ll then randomly select 200 of those heroes to receive a “thank you” chocolate care package.

“We know it’s a small token of appreciation for the many sacrifices they are making right now, but we hope it will show them how much they are valued and offer a little comfort,” says Elthel M’s Lisa Vannerson.

– Al Mancini

3:26 p.m.

Golden Knights launch book club for fans missing hockey

What’s a Golden Knights fan to do when there’s no hockey to watch? Read about it, of course. That’s apparently the theory behind the new, digital #VGKBookClub, which is being organized by the team.

“During these unprecedented times of isolation, the Golden Knights hope to create a sense of community through this initiative,” the team explains in a press release announcing the plan.

Members of the VGK community are being encouraged read “The Game,” by former Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden, starting on Wednesday March 25, and to join the #VGKBookClub Facebook group. A timeline for reading the book will be announced later, “to help participants stay on track and hold each other accountable.” Then, as they read, they’ll be asked to share their thoughts in that group, and on other social media platforms, using the hashtag #VGKBookClub.

– Al Mancini

2:54 p.m.

M Resort distributes surplus food to employees

Managers from the M Resort spent several hours on Friday distributing surplus perishable food to employees.

The company sent a letter to its team members on Thursday announcing that the items, which were on hand when Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a 30-day statewide casino closure on Tuesday, would be given away to anyone with an M Resort ID badge. On Friday, managers met employees on the loading dock with pre-selected boxes of food, which they placed into the trunks of the members’ cars to maintain proper social distancing.

A total of about 10,000 eggs, 400 melons, 2,000 gallons of milk and cream, 100 servings of soy and almond milk, 4,000 pounds of produce, 400 servings of yogurt and 200 gallons of juice were distributed over the course of the day.

— Al Mancini

1:20 p.m.

Casinos donate food to community agencies

When Las Vegas resorts closed this week, they were in possession of massive food inventories. In the days since, many have been scrambling to make sure that perishable items on their properties don’t go to waste, particularly at a time when many in the valley are facing increased financial pressures and some grocery stores are having difficulties keeping shelves stocked.

MGM Resorts International is still finding ways to distribute the inventory from its Las Vegas properties. As of 1 p.m. Friday, it says more than 229,000 pounds had been distributed. On Friday afternoon, company chefs gathered at Bellagio to load even more food into trucks, which were set to be delivered to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for distribution.

Caesars Entertainment reports that over two days it has donated 116 pallets of perishable items such as produce, eggs and dairy products to Three Square food bank. An additional 10 pallets were donated by the company to City Impact Foundation & Macedonia Outreach Social Enrichment Services (MOSES), Share Village (formerly Veterans Village) and Las Vegas Rescue Mission, with an additional 14 delivered to Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Emergency Operations Center.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas tells us that, along with its restaurant partners, they’ve provided 10 pallets of food to Three Square, primarily fresh produce and dairy products.

The South Point estimates its contribution to Three Square this week at around $30,000 worth of food and produce.

Wynn and Encore representatives report distribution of 96,000 pounds of food this week.

Perhaps more importantly, Three Square is wasting no time getting the food they’re receiving into the hands of those in need. Over a three-hour period Friday morning, the food bank delivered three truckloads of food to each of five school sites throughout the valley, and another two truckloads to a sixth — a substantial portion of which was donated within the last 36 hours. (A truck carries about 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of food).

“That’s a lot of food!” Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott says.

That food was then broken down into 40-pound family packs delivered to the trunks of cars as those in need drove up to the site, to maintain proper social distancing between those distributing the food and those receiving it.

— Al Mancini

March 19

1:40 p.m.

Kids’ martial arts school gives classes online

When Jocelyne Uy learned that her daughter’s martial arts studio may need to close, she was worried about the disruption to her 11-year-old’s routine and instruction.

“I teach high school, so I know the importance of keeping kids’ schedules consistent and maintaining those expectations,” Uy says. “She usually goes to the school every day.”

Her daughter has a first-degree black belt in tae kwon do and has practiced at Victory Arts Las Vegas.

To accommodate the closure, the school has set up a Zoom video platform for all the families so that students can take their scheduled classes by video chat.

“I was so skeptical it would work,” Uy says. “But 18 kids logged on to the last black belt class. The instructor does the same class in the studio and watches the kids at home.”

Uy’s daughter has been able to take her class every day in the living room, with a laptop balanced on the coffee table.

“They’ve done an awesome job,” says Uy. “I’m happy my kid has that opportunity.”

12 p.m.

Free doughnuts for first responders

As a thank you to first responders, Pinkbox Doughnuts is delivering free doughnuts every day to Valley Health System hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area commands, Clark County Fire Department stations, all Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire stations, major hospitals throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Share Village, formerly Veterans Village.

“We understand our first responders are under a lot of pressure and working endless hours to help our community combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox. “These doughnuts are a small token of our appreciation for all the time, energy and efforts local first responders are putting in every day to keep us all safe. We salute them for their service.”

pinkbox

11:00 a.m.

Facebook friends donate $50 to each other, total $700

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chani Leavitt put out a call on her Facebook page, asking for participation from people who are in need of $50 and people who are able to donate $50.

The rules are simple. If someone has fallen on hard times due to coronavirus-related business closures, they need only comment with their handle for Venmo or another money-transfer app. No other explanation is expected.

If someone is able to fulfill the request, the donor will comment “I got you.”

Less than a day after launching the micro-fundraiser, Leavitt’s friends, friends of friends and total strangers have donated over $700.

“I have an acquaintance named Pete Lee in San Francisco, who started this on his Facebook page,” says Leavitt. “And I saw it working. I thought it could have a farther reach if I bought it to Vegas.”

Leavitt is incentivizing those who are able to give by custom-making and shipping a framed pressed flower to anyone who gives to two or more people.

“I was worried people wouldn’t give their handles. It can be really hard,” says Leavitt. “The first person who commented was a childhood friend I haven’t seen in 20 years who’s a single mom. She really got the ball rolling.”

Leavitt is also working to coordinate people in her community who are in need of child care, with young adults like herself who work from home and could volunteer to babysit.

“I’m poor. I don’t make a ton. But I’m secure and I have health insurance,” says Leavitt. “This is a way I can help. I can’t give a lot of money but I have time.”

New restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. The restaurant is also free coffee to first responders and will donate to the homeless for every ten meal preps that are purchased.

Grabbagreen, 9440 W Sahara Ave, Suite 180, will give away one free menu item per person per day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kaiseki Yuzu, 3900 Spring Mountain Rd #A5, will be offering more free bento box lunches today, tomorrow and Saturday. There will be 30 available per day, distributed from Noon to 3:00 to those who call ahead to reserve them. To put your name on the list, call the restaurant at 702-778-8889. —Al Mancini

Tomorrow, Mothership Coffee Roasters at Fergusons Downtown will offer Free Coffee Friday for locals recently displaced, furloughed or underemployed. To get the complimentary drip coffee, customers can order through the Toast app, at mothershipcoffee.com or call it in to 725-735-4539. A barista will be stationed at the main gate for curbside pickup. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

Scroll down for more restaurants offering free food.

March 18

5:02 p.m.

Kids-eat-free policy

Kitchen Table in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared at The Gramercy are implementing a kids-eat-free policy indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 concerns. Both locations will start the program Thursday.

“I felt it was my duty to supply my diners with the tools that they need to survive during these trying times,” says Javier Chavez, executive chef and owner, according to a release. “Nobody is working right now and people may not know how they are going to carry on, especially when caring for children. It’s my duty to give back to my Kitchen Table family just like they’ve given so much to me.”

Kids 12 and under will eat for free when utilizing Kitchen Table’s delivery services for a $5 flat fee for delivery within a seven-mile radius of either location.

Menu items include pancakes, waffles, the All American (2 eggs, potatoes, buttered toast, choice of bacon or sausage), quesadilla and chicken tenders, with a limit of two meals per household. Additionally, first responders including but not limited to medical professionals, police and firefighters will enjoy 50 percent off all curbside and delivery orders.

4:13 p.m.

Imagine Dragons’ foundation looking for pen pals

Tyler Robinson Foundation, Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis, announced an online donation campaign at trf.org/donate to increase emergency funds critical to supporting TRF families during these uncertain times. For those currently unable to donate, TRF has also introduced an email Pen Pal Program to send messages of hope and reassurance as a way for TRF families to connect and cope during this time of increased isolation. Families, friends and supporters from around the world are welcome to send scanned letters, drawings and videos to penpal@trf.org, where they will be shared with TRF families to brighten their days.

3:45 p.m.

Help for seniors in Sun City

Matty (Matthew) Evans spent Wednesday under a small tent in a bank parking lot collecting non-perishable food, water and other essential items for Sun City Summerlin seniors.

It was the 45-year-old real estate agent’s first public venture under the banner of his “We Got Your Back” Facebook group to help Sun City residents protect against the coronavirus threat.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Facebook group had about 450 members since its creation two days ago.

“There’s a lot of fear out there,” Evans said. “I’m just trying to get everybody to pause and use a little common sense. We’re all going to get through this together.”

Evans said he brought two bags of groceries on Tuesday to an 84-year-old military veteran who lives in a nearby development, and planned to get goods to many more people.

After collecting about a dozen bags of groceries Wednesday, Evans said he would drop them off at Sun City Charities, a group that takes homebound residents to the grocery store and medical appointments.

“This sounds like a great cause,” said board member member Joan Soltz, who stopped by to see how Evans was doing. “I’m going to try to get the word out.”

Stacey Schnebelen, who donated a bag of groceries, added: “There are a lot of hurting people out there.”

About a half-dozen people dropped off items on Wednesday, including Evans’ mother, who lives in Sun City.

—Jeff German

We Got Your Back

2:34 p.m.

Free dry cleaning for medical professionals

Mint Locker is cleaning all scrubs and lab coats for medical professionals at no cost until further notice.

The company issued an email newsletter Wednesday, which read, “With everything going on in the world’s fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), we at Mint Locker want to recognize and thank those in the medical field who are constantly putting themselves at risk in an effort to help others. We know that times now can seem a bit overwhelming, so we’d like to offer these heroes in the community any help we can provide. That is why we are cleaning all scrubs and lab coats completely free of charge until further notice.”

The company is also continuing its daily sanitation schedule and will be providing a home pickup and delivery option by email at support@mintlocker.com.

1:26 p.m.

Restaurants offering free food with no purchase necessary

Aloha Kitchen is offering free chicken teriyaki bowls to families and children who are hungry, in response to the statewide school closure. Between 2 and 4 p.m. until April 3 at 2605 S. Decatur Blvd. on Monday and Wednesday; 8150 S. Maryland Parkway on Tuesday; 4745 Maryland Parkway on Thursday; and 4466 E. Charleston Blvd. on Friday.

Blume, 3145 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, is offering free food for kids 12 and younger from 3 p.m. to closing: buttered noodles, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tender and fries or grilled cheese and fries. Visit blumelasvegas.com.

Cafe Lola, in both Las Vegas and Henderson, received a $1,000 donation from Las Vegas native Caroline Patterson and her husband Daniel Patterson. Co-owner Lin Jerome says the donation will fund 80 box lunch meals which will be packed and donated to families tomorrow.

Evel Pie, 508 E. Fremont St., posted on social media that, because it must shut down, it was giving way pizzas beginning Wednesday morning. The post says that people can request toppings as long as Evel Pie has supplies. They encourage whose who want a pizza to allow for social distancing if there is a line and to be respectful.

Marc Marrone at Graffiti Bao, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, continues to offer free lunch bowls for kids — orange chicken or tofu, broccoli and rice. The chef promises that as long as he is able to continue curbside pickup service, which he is doing now, kids who need lunch will eat for free. —Al Mancini

MealPrep Las Vegas is offering fresh, fully cooked meals to anyone in Clark County who is elderly or immunocompromised. Visit mealpreplv702.com.

Chef Jainine Jaffer will host a two-day blood drive Friday and Saturday at her Mediterranean and Indian restaurant Shiraz, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd. Held in conjunction with the nonprofit Vitalant, hours will be 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The chef will give away small takeout food packages to those who donate, while supplies last. —Al Mancini

Stacks and Yolks and Griddlecakes posted on social media on Sunday, saying they understand that many children rely on school lunch. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the two restaurants are offering a kid’s pancake, eggs and home fries to children who are hungry for free. They encourage any families to stop by their Las Vegas and Henderson locations for a meal, no questions asked.

As The Stove was preparing to create care packages for employees, they called vendors who don’t sell to retail and ordered hard-to-find items. The restaurant at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. is launching a pop-up market offering many grocery items that have been difficult to find in stores across the valley. Read more here. —Heidi Knapp Rinella

As the Arts District’s Vesta Coffee Roasters, 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., prepares to temporarily close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it is offering free food items to anyone who needs them. A post on its social media feed reads: “We will be closing the Cafe as of tonight at 4pm. All food items will be Free. (Call in and Pickup) Please, stop in and grab a few bags of coffee for the hunker down.⁠ All wholesale and online coffee orders will be fulfilled as long as possible. And we will have store pickup hours for bag orders.⁠ Our staff will continue to be employed, all will receive a small compensation package, and some will work part-time (where safe). We want to say thank you to the community for supporting us for the last three years! We will be back open as soon as we get the OK! Please stay safe!” —Al Mancini

See more restaurant deals here.

1:26 p.m.

Las Vegas Instagram account helping connect volunteers

Las Vegas local Coco Jenkins runs the popular Las Vegas Instagram account @nothingtodolv.

Usually, she and the other two women who run the account post about local events. This week, they have been posting about services and resources available to locals.

Jenkins is compiling a list of people who are willing to translate phone calls for Spanish-speakers who are in need of connecting with social services.

“There are no events to post, but we’re posting about resources because a lot of people don’t know about them,” says Jenkins. “If they do know about them, it can be hard to understand if they don’t know English.”

Jenkins is still identifying volunteers and acquiring contact information and plans to disseminate it to people who who need it.

“I posted about a meal prep service that was offering free food. Two or three people posted that they wanted to help. Someone else posted that she needed food for her family but couldn’t get it,” says Jenkins. “So I put them in touch so the volunteers brought the food to the family. All I see it people coming together.”

1:26 p.m.

Art project helps artists process pandemic

While the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is closed, Executive Director Alisha Kerlin has launched a 30-day art challenge to encourage local artists to engage with their feelings and flex their creative muscles.

The “A Drawing a Day Keeps the Pandemic Away” community event invites anyone to create an artwork that relates to the daily prompt and submit it on Instagram with the tags @unlvmuseum and #pandemicdrawing.

“I hope it will help artists,” says Kerlin. “I talked to a couple of artists we work with who don’t know what to do and have so many feelings at once. How do you make work at a time when you’re under distress and have anxiety? Hopefully a daily prompt can calm the mind.”

Today’s prompt is “Express your most intense current feelings in one creative drawing.”

“The drawings can be scary,” says Kerlin. “But it helps me feel less alone.”

1:26 p.m.

Easy ways you can be a helper

Say “thank you” to all food delivery couriers and grocery store clerks who help you.

Ask your elderly neighbors if they need groceries or no-contact socialization like phone calls.

Donate blood. Las Vegas and Southern Nevada events are being canceled, which could potentially mean thousands of lost blood donations unless healthy donors can help. Healthy donors can donate at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd., 4950 W Craig Road and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Thursday.

Foster a pet. The Animal Foundation has an urgent need for volunteers to foster pets. Fostering is free and the Animal Foundation will provide all food supplies and bowls and treats. Apply at animalfoundation.com.

Submit more stories of kindness to Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal or on Twitter and Instagram @jannainprogress.