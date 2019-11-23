Event connects at-risk Clark County residents to resources

Project Homeless Connect, which links those who are homeless or living on low incomes with resources that can help them, will be held on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Crowds of people pick out hats and toiletry items at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Champion Center at 3900 E. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, will feature dozens of agencies and organizations that offer a variety of assistance services, including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with Project Homeless Connect to check in attendees and help them find organizations that fit their needs. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/phcvolunteer. Last year, about 600 volunteers helped about 2,500 Project Homeless Connect attendees.

Donations of warm clothes, especially jackets, hats and gloves, are still needed.

Anyone interested in donating any of these items should bring them to the Champion Center at 3900 E. Bonanza Road between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Project Homeless Connect is free to attend and is coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service.

Project Homeless Connect is sponsored by the Champion Center, Clark County, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation and MGM Resorts International.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

