Events added to mark 2nd anniversary of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated September 30, 2019 - 6:35 pm

Tuesday marks two years since 58 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in a mass shooting on the Strip.

Community members will have many opportunities to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre, which occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

Here are some of the memorial and healing events planned:

• A sunrise ceremony at 7 a.m. on Tuesday will be held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The remembrance will include 58 seconds of silence, a multi-agency honor guard and music from The Academy singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Speakers will include Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Joe Robbins, the father of Quinton Robbins, who was killed in the shooting. You can watch the ceremony live on Clark County Television and at Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.

• After the sunrise ceremony, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the Vegas Strong Center will host a wellness event in the adjoining Government Center rotunda.

• On Tuesday, the American Red Cross will have multiple blood drives: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Life Time Athletic, 10721 W. Charleston Blvd; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley Hospital Medical Center, 620 Shadow Lane; from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Wine and Spirits, 8400 S. Jones Blvd.; and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110.

• At 9 a.m. on Tuesday there will be a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive in the Delta Point building at University Medical Center, 901 Rancho Lane, Suite 180.

• From 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Catholic Charities will dedicate a meal to commemorate the anniversary. The meal will serve as a volunteer opportunity to honor the victims, thank first responders and continue the community’s healing. It will be at the St. Vincent Lied Dining Facility, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North. University Medical Center will host an Oct. 1 memorial Stop the Bleed class, providing training from hospital staff on skills needed to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency. The class is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane. It is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To register, call 702-383-7353 or email amy.runge@umcsn.com.

• From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the city of North Las Vegas will unveil a tribute to the victims, along with family members of one of the 58 killed. Attendees should park via the Revere Street gate by the electric sign, near the ponds at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas.

• From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, 100 percent of all beer purchases at Flights restaurant at 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 350, will go to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center for survivors and victims. At 10:04 p.m., Flights will begin a moment of silence for 20 seconds and bring out 58 lights to remember the lives that were lost in the Strip shooting. The charity event also will have a raffle basket available, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the center. The event is being held along with 102.7 Coyote Country and Nevada Beverage.

• From noon to 12:10 p.m., UNLV music students will ring a set of chimes 58 times in honor of those who lost their lives. The tribute will be at the Alumni Amphitheatre in front of the Flora Dungan Humanities Building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.

• From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Las Vegas police will host seven separate community events around the valley for National Night Out, including at Downtown Summerlin and Town Square. The events will feature family-friendly activities and allow the public to meet officers who work nearby and learn more about the various community resources. The downtown Las Vegas event near Fremont and South Eighth streets also will include pet adoptions and special guest Bark-Andre Furry.

• At 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., there will be an “open mic” where Clark County Poet Laureate Heather Lang-Cassera will read poems related to the shooting and invite the public to share any poems.

• From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Make the Road Nevada and Silver State Health Services will hold a vigil for the victims at 4250 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 14.

• From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the College of Southern Nevada campus invites the community for a candelight vigil to remember the victims and support the families and first responders. It will take place at the North Las Vegas Campus Student Union at 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

• From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the community is invited to return to the Route 91 Harvest festival location and come together at the Las Vegas Village event site on Giles Street to hold hands and carry portraits of the 58 victims.

• At 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, the time the shooting started, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

• On Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will conduct a special healing prayer service to commemorate the anniversary at 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

• On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign will host a Vegas Strong Blood Drive at 3520 Boulder Highway.

• On Friday, Oct. 4, from 7:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., the Vegas Strong Downtown Country Throwdown will be hosted by Place on 7th at 114 N. Seventh St. Purchase a Vegas Stronger cocktail or a Love Em Couture Custom T-Shirt, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

• On Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a Vegas Stronger event with raffles, live entertainment, food and more to benefit first responders at Controlled-Kaos Family Entertainment, 4482 North Rancho Drive.

• America First Credit Union is offering up 300 tickets, to be distributed by the Resiliency Center, for survivors and their families for the Saturday, Oct. 5 UNLV Rebels football game at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. First responders and survivors of Oct. 1 are expected to be recognized during the game. The last day to reserve tickets at the Resiliency Center is Thursday, Oct. 3, and the last day to pick up tickets is Friday, Oct. 4.

