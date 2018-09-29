Events honoring victims, supporting survivors of Las Vegas shooting

A list details some of the planned public events to honor victims and support survivors one year after the Route 91 Harvest festival attack on the Las Vegas Strip.

People visit a memorial at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, honoring the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Volunteer Lyle Hoffman pays honor to the fallen victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting while he and other volunteers help plant a permanent memorial garden for the victims on East Charleston Boulevard and South Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Hoffman, proudly born and raised in Las Vegas, jumped on the opportunity to help create the memorial garden. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A list details some of the planned public events meant to honor victims and support survivors one year after the Route 91 Harvest festival attack on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sunday, Sept. 30: An interfaith service just east of the Strip from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guardian Angel Cathedral will host an interfaith service on “hope, healing and transformation.” The church is located at 302 Cathedral Way. After, the attendees are welcome to gather in front of the cathedral until about 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1: A sunrise remembrance ceremony starting at 6:30 a.m.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will introduce the sunrise remembrance, which will include remarks from Gov. Brian Sandoval and Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak.

The sister of Neysa Tonks, a Las Vegas mother of three who was killed in the attack, will also lead 58 seconds of silence to honor the victims. The ceremony will close with the release of 58 doves.

Monday, Oct. 1: A memorial blood drive between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In the wake of the attack, lines of people eager to give blood snaked around donation centers throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Monday’s memorial blood drive will take place at the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, within rooms N245 through N251. Donors can wait in line or make appointments at www.bloodhero.com by using the code “1October.”

Monday, Oct. 1: A community prayer vigil between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The vigil will take place in front of Las Vegas City Hall, located at 495 S. Main St.

Monday, Oct. 1: A UNLV remembrance ceremony starting at 4 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the UNLV Student Union, 4505 Maryland Parkway. It will include artistic performances and is open to the public.

Monday, Oct. 1: A College of Southern Nevada candlelight vigil starting at 7 p.m.

The vigil is open to the public and will take place at the Palm Tree Circle at CSN’s Charleston campus, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. Counselors will be on site.

Monday, Oct. 1: An interfaith service in Boulder City between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A group of Boulder City churches will gather at St. Andrew Catholic Community, 1399 San Felipe Drive. The service will focus on hope and healing. Cookies served after.

Monday, Oct 1: A dedication at the Las Vegas Healing Garden between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The city of Las Vegas and the company that now manages the Las Vegas Healing Garden — Get Outdoors Nevada — will dedicate the new “Remembrance Wall” in a ceremony at the garden, 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Monday, Oct. 1: A marquee tribute on the Strip at 10:01 p.m.

Resort marquees on the Strip will go dark at 10:01 p.m. to honor the 58 people killed during the Las Vegas mass shooting. The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign also will go dark at that time. After, the marquees will read the message, “#VegasStronger.”

Monday, Oct. 1: A reading of the names ceremony at 10:05 p.m.

At the exact moment the gunshots began in 2017, city officials will read the names of the 58 people killed at the Las Vegas Healing Garden, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 5: A UNLV panel on “Remembering 1 October” between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Panelists including a photographer who was inside the venue during the attack, the Clark County coroner and the medical director of the trauma ICU at University Medical Center will speak about their experiences from Oct. 1. The event is happening at UNLV’s Lied Library, located at 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Parking is free on Friday evenings.