Events to remember 1 Oct. throughout Sunday

Rendering of JCJ Architecture's "Forever One" design proposed as the memorial for the Las Vegas mass shooting. The design was chosen among four others by Clark County's 1 October Memorial Committee, which will recommend it to the board of commissioners in September. (JCJ Architecture)

Clark County and the City of Las Vegas will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Sunday.

Dozens were killed and hundreds were injured on Oct. 1, 2017, at the festival grounds across from Mandalay Bay.

Here’s a look at events planned for Sunday across the valley:

Sunrise ceremony

The Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at the amphitheater behind the Clark County Government Center. Pat Dalton, a Route 91 survivor, is expected to sing.

Among the list of speakers is Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who was the sheriff of the Metropolitan Police Department at the time of the shooting. Current Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Steve Gomez, the father of 1 October victim Angela Gomez, also are expected to speak.

The ceremony will be aired on Clark County’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Blood drive

A blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside City National Arena, the practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights. Donors must make an appointment beforehand at donors.vitalant.org, with code “VGK.”

The Vegas Golden Knights played their inaugural home game just nine days after the shooting, and the team carried the city with it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Reading of the Names

The annual Reading of the Names is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. Sunday, about the time the shooting began six years earlier. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman are expected to read the name of each person who died in the shooting, and a candle will be lit in each person’s honor.

The city is planning to stream the event on their X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook pages.

Memorial design

Interested residents and visitors can take a look at the design concept for the 1 October memorial, with a model featured inside the Clark County Government Center. Representatives from JCJ Architecture, the firm chosen to design the memorial, will be inside the rotunda until noon Sunday.

The county has not set a timeline for when the memorial will break ground. The “Forever One” design is slated to be built on two acres near Reno Avenue and Giles Street.

The rendering is expected to be featured at the government center through Oct. 19.

