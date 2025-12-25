‘Every plate is about dignity’: Southern Nevada charity hosts 800 for Christmas meal — PHOTOS

From tourism slump to Tony Hsieh’s will, here are Eli Segall’s top business stories of 2025

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Sara Ramirez talks with guest Mary Harrison during a Christmas meal at in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada President and CEO Sara Ramirez delivers dessert to Keath Harris, 63, during a Christmas meal in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keath Harris, 63, reacts to seeing dessert coming his way during a Christmas meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Christmas meal crafted by Chef Jun Lao features freshly prepared grilled salmon with bright lemon-caper piccata sauce, accompanied by wild rice and warm vegetable medley at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. Apple dumpling bread pudding and hot cocoa with marshmallows rounded out the meal. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlo Baguisi was thankful to have somewhere to be on Christmas morning.

The 53-year-old from the Philippines is a temporary resident at the charity, part of the Renewing Hope program meant to place homeless, single men back into the workforce. Baguisi said he fell on tough times after he lost a steady, six-year job in a California warehouse.

“They just give you the resources — a bed, roof, clothing, food,” Baguisi said. “Then we have to make it in the world.”

Baguisi was one of about 800 people who took advantage of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s free Christmas meal Thursday morning for vulnerable Nevadans, either homeless or struggling financially. The facility, off of North Las Vegas Boulevard, offers everything from refugee services to Southern Nevada’s largest meals-on-wheels program for the elderly.

On Thursday, Chef Jun Lao prepared a hearty meal of salmon piccata, rice, vegetables and apple dumpling bread pudding for dessert.

The charity provides free meals every day of the year, but Christmas and Thanksgiving provide a special chance to show off what they do, said CEO Sara Ramirez, who celebrated her first-year anniversary in the role this month after 11 years at Catholic Charities in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ramirez spent the morning greeting everyone who came through with a smile.

“We are serving a meal to nourish the body, but it’s really more than that,” Ramirez said. “Every plate is about dignity, respect, looking people in the eye, thanking them for coming and trusting us to serve.”

A refuge for Southern Nevada

The federal government shutdown this year, which ended up being the longest in U.S. history, brought forth uncertainty for the charity that partially relies on federal funding to deliver its services.

“Not only was it fear and concern for our families, it’s fear and concern for our staff,” Ramirez said. “We are in this business to say yes to the individuals who come to us, and when you have such a high demand, it’s hard to say no.”

A highlight of Thursday for case manager David Brabham was giving a 6-year-old boy a Christmas present. Out of all the donated options, the child chose a toy from the movie “Black Panther,” bringing Brabham to tears.

Being an advocate for homeless people of all ages who are looking to better themselves is an emotional job, he said.

“Helping that young man is a part of what I do every day,” Brabham said. “It’s what we do as case managers; we’re here to care.”

Brabham said he’s looking forward to a new assignment in the new year — managing cases at the charity’s 120-unit apartment building.

“Just because you are homeless does not mean that you’re not an intelligent person,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you’re not wanted by people. It just means that you’re in this circumstance. So, because you’re in this circumstance, I’m going to try to push you to move forward so you can begin the next chapter of your life.”

One of the temporary residents in the Renewing Hope program who hopes to do just that is Deven Johnson, 36.

“I want to have that independence,” said Johnson, who said he went to trade school for welding and hopes to join Southern Nevada’s Iron Workers Union. “I want to be able to get a job, maintain a job and, of course, get my own apartment to maintain, as well.”

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.