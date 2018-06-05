Ex-Las Vegas police captain to lead Napa, California, agency

Former Metropolitan Police Department homicide Capt. Robert Plummer will take over as chief of the Napa Police Department in July, according to a release by Napa officials. He retired from Metro last week.

Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Robert Plummer speaks during a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former Las Vegas police captain will soon lead a small department in California’s wine country.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to our city,” Napa City Manager Mike Parness said in the release.

Plummer had been on the force in Las Vegas for nearly 30 years, according to the release.

