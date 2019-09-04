Ex-Las Vegas prep football player Malik Noshi died of opioid overdose

An opioid overdose in early July killed Malik Noshi , a former football player at Arbor View High School who went on to play for Northern Arizona University, according to state authorities.

Malik Noshi, a football player for Northern Arizona University and former Las Vegas high school player, died of an opioid overdose in early July, according to Arizona officials. (Northern Arizona University)

Brian Roberts, left, Carly Blemishes and Deidre Evans light candles during a vigil for Malik Noshi, July 9, 2019, at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas. The former Arbor View football player died July 7 in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A memorial outside the Arbor View High School football field during a vigil for Malik Noshi, July 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. The former Wildcat football player, who was playing for Northern Arizona University, died July 7 in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Noshi, 22, died July 7 in his Flagstaff home of “acute fentanyl intoxication with ethanol use and recent cocaine use.” His death was ruled an accident, according to spokeswoman Trish Lees.

Flagstaff police have said that a 911 call about noon that day came in requesting medical attention for Noshi, who was not breathing. Medics responded to Noshi’s home and performed “life-saving measures,” but Noshi was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

At the time of his death, Noshi was a senior and starting offensive lineman, wearing jersey No. 65, for the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks. He was recognized last year as a Big Sky Honorable Mention, according to his bio page on the university’s website.

A Las Vegas native, Noshi sported No. 55 and earned all-state, all-city and all-conference honors while playing on the offensive line for the Arbor View Aggies. He was a member of the first Arbor View football team to go undefeated.

