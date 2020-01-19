Ex-Nevada legislator Allison Copening gravely ill after ‘cardiac event’

Former state Sen. Allison Copening is in grave condition after suffering a “cardiac event” on Jan. 5, according to a Saturday post to her Facebook page attributed to her sister, Gina Gallus.

Allison Copening, seen in 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

From left, state Sen. Steven Horsford, D-Las Vegas, state Sen.-elect Allison Copening and state Sen. Valerie Wiener share a laugh during the Nevada State Democratic Party election night event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas in November 2008. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Nevada Sens. David Parks, and Allison Copening, both D-Las Vegas, talk in a Senate Judiciary hearing at the Legislature in Carson City in April 2009 (AP Photo/Nevada Appeal, File)

“On Jan. 5, Allison had a cardiac event,” the post reads. “She has since been in the hospital in a coma. This has been a nightmare for me and the rest of our family.”

Several local media outlets incorrectly reported Saturday that Copening had died.

The post goes on to say that Copening will become an organ donor, which will take up to three days. Gallus asked for privacy on behalf of her family.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted out condolences for the former lawmaker, which drew similar messages from legislators across the state. The tweet has since been deleted.

Copening was elected to District 6 of the State Senate from 2008-2012.

According to her social media accounts, Copening is a Bonanza High School and UNLV graduate. She worked in local broadcasting and public affairs before founding Seasons Funeral Planning Services.

