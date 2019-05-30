Exhaust fan blamed for fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters put out a blaze in a two-story apartment building in the western valley Thursday morning.

Crews responded about 7:30 a.m. to the Breakers Apartments, 9901 West Sahara Ave., near South Hualapai Way, to reports of smoke showing from the roof, fire department public information officer Tim Szymanski said in a news release.

UPDATE: Fire is OUT, crews checking for extension, @SNVredcross requested to respond for displaced, no injuries reported, crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/UbMZXInUEw — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 30, 2019

A second alarm was requested about 7:50 a.m. after crews concluded that the fire was in the attic of the apartment building, but it was canceled shortly after.

Officials determined the fire started in a ceiling exhaust fan in the bathroom of one of the units, Szymanski said.

Ten adults, four children and four dog were evacuated and there were no injuries.

Damages were estimated at $100,000.