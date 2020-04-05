Exploring empty streets in Las Vegas during coronavirus crisis — PHOTOS

It’s springtime but the Las Vegas Valley seems more like a scene out of a Midwestern winter, with few cars and people outside, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

People bike down Main Street in the Arts District as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An empty Container Park as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking down Fremont East as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An empty Las Vegas North Premium Outlets as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man rides a scooter around UNLV as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Geneva Marquez paints signage at ReBAR in the Arts District on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A motorcyclist drives through an alley in the Arts District on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A view of the Boulevard Mall as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A single car drives on I-215 north near Lone Mountain Road on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Metro officer blocks off Calico Basin Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A hiker has the ridge all to herself near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tony Bitz does an ollie over a wall at Desert Breeze Park on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Joaquin Poblete of Las Vegas exercises with his dogs on 6th Street in the John S. Park neighborhood in Las Vegas Friday, April 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kristin Grange, 58, drives his 1949 John Deere tractor on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Friday, April 3, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A worker sweeps a pedestrian walkway on the Strip on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A single pedestrian walks on the Strip on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man rides a motorcycle along 6th Street past Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A closed off Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking down Casino Center Boulevard near Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man rides a bike down Casino Center Boulevard near Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A car drives down Casino Center Boulevard near Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man rides a motorcycle down Fremont Street as traffic remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Review-Journal photographers traveled around the valley during the first week of April and captured these “empty” images.