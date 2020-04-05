Exploring empty streets in Las Vegas during coronavirus crisis — PHOTOS
It’s springtime but the Las Vegas Valley seems more like a scene out of a Midwestern winter, with few cars and people outside, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Review-Journal photographers traveled around the valley during the first week of April and captured these “empty” images.