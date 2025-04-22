87°F
FAA finds safety concerns at Las Vegas airport in review spurred by midair collision in Washington

Construction crews work on new Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated April 22, 2025 - 3:46 pm

WASHINGTON — A federal review of helicopter safety concerns launched after the deadly midair collision in Washington, D.C., has identified a rash of concerns about the potential conflicts between air tour helicopters and planes at the Las Vegas airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it imposed new restrictions on helicopter flights around Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas that have already cut the number of collision alerts planes were receiving by 30% over the last three weeks.

The FAA said in the wake of the collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in January that it planned to use artificial intelligence to dig into the millions of reports it collects to assess other places with busy helicopter traffic, including Boston, New York, Baltimore-Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and along the Gulf Coast.

The FAA’s acting administrator, Chris Rocheleau, said Las Vegas quickly became a concern once the agency dug into the data because agreements with helicopter operators there didn’t clearly define vertical and lateral separation requirements when helicopters were approaching the airport. And air traffic controllers in the tower weren’t issuing traffic advisories between returning helicopters and airplanes.

“We took quick action including exercising positive control over the helicopters and issuing more traffic advisories to pilots,” Rocheleau said. “As a result, the number of traffic alert and collision avoidance system reports decreased by 30 percent in just three weeks.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

