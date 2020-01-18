Fake plant catches fire at Las Vegas senior facility

The Clark County Fire Department was called to the Desert Springs Senior Living facility in the west Las Vegas Valley after a fake plant caught fire Friday night, officials said.

Desert Springs Senior Living, 6650 W. Flamingo Road (Google maps)

The Clark County Fire Department was called to a senior living facility Friday night in the west Las Vegas Valley after report of a small fire.

Crews were called about 8 p.m. after report of the fire at Desert Springs Senior Living, located at 6650 W. Flamingo Road, Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said. Smoke was reported in the first and second floors of the facility after a fake plant caught fire, he said.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but crews remained on scene Friday to help ventilate the building, Wiercinski said. The cause of the fire was unknown.

No injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

