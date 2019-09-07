Fall watering restrictions in effect across Las Vegas Valley

Fall landscape watering restrictions went into effect on Sunday and run through Oct. 31, meaning residents can be fined if they water too much.

Irrigated trees using a hose and a little metal sprinkler to rehydrate the root zone. (Maureen Gilmer/TNS)

The summer months of firing up the sprinkler and drip systems six days a week are over, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents.

Fall watering restrictions began on Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 31.

To avoid a fine, limit watering to three days a week. Watering on Sunday is prohibited.

Violators will first receive a written warning. Fines in North Las Vegas and Henderson start at $40 for the average home. In Las Vegas, fines for average homes start at $80.

Visit snwa.com to look up assigned watering days and get more information on restrictions.

