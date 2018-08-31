Fall watering restrictions in Las Vegas Valley take effect Saturday

Until Oct. 31, landscape watering with sprinklers will be limited to three assigned days per week. Running your irrigation system outside of your assigned days assigned is considered water waste and could result in a fine.

(Getty Images)

If you’re eager to start autumn early, why not throw on a scarf, grab a pumpkin spice latte and change the clock on your irrigation system?

Saturday marks the start of fall watering restrictions across the Las Vegas Valley. Until Oct. 31, landscape watering will be limited to three assigned days per week.

Residents and businesses in watering groups A, C and E can only run their sprinklers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those in groups B, D and F can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Sprinkler watering is prohibited on Sunday.

Running your irrigation system outside of your assigned days is considered water waste and could result in a fine.

Hand watering is allowed any time.

Local water customers can find their assigned watering days and get information on seasonal watering restrictions at the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s website at snwa.com or by calling 702-258-SAVE.

To help save water this fall and increase the efficiency of irrigation systems, the authority recommends setting sprinklers to run in three 4-minute cycles about an hour apart.

Customers can also save water by setting their sprinkler clock to water after sunset and before sunrise through October to reduce evaporation and to avoid late-day winds.

