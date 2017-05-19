Fallen officers honored by local law enforcement — PHOTOS

Men and women from several law enforcement agencies paid tribute to fallen officers Thursday night during the Metropolitan Police Department’s annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial at Police Memorial Park.
The multi-agency event pays tribute to the 47 local law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Thursday’s ceremony added 13 officers who died in the line of duty as long ago as 1866.
Among those remembered was North Las Vegas Police Officer Chad Parque, who was killed in a wrong-way driver accident on Jan. 7.
In addition to Metro and North Las Vegas police, agencies represented at the memorial included Caliente Police, Esmeralda County Police., Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police, Lincoln County, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nellis 99th, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Las Vegas Police Department, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Marshal Service.