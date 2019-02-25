Families give painting a Chance at Las Vegas fundraiser— PHOTOS

Aubree Clark, 5, paints during a painting session featuring a portrait of Golden Knights mascot Chance at Pinot's Palette at The District in Henderson on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The event was held as a fundraiser for the Police Unity Tour. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Families paint portraits of Vegas Golden Knights’ Chance the Gila Monster at a Pinot’s Palette in Henderson on Sunday.

The event, sponsored by Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, was a fundraiser for the local Police Unity Tour team’s participation in the 2019 ride, according to information provided by organizers.

The Police Unity Tour was created in 1997 to raise public awareness of police officers who died in the line of duty, organizers said. Eighteen riders led the first tour in a four-day bicycle ride from Florham Park, New Jersey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The effort now involves nine chapters consisting of nearly 2,500 members, including members of the Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments. This year’s local team will have three survivors of officers who died while on duty. Riding with the team will be North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque’s widow Jessica Parque and Metro officer Alyn Beck’s sister Sarah Beck and brother Joe Beck.

In addition to raising awareness of officers who have died in the line of duty, the tour also raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

Pinot’s Palette calls such fundraising sessions — three were held Sunday — Painting it Forward events.