Adults and children enjoy electric-powered go-karting on an indoor track in the Pole Position Raceway in Las Vegas.

Zoe Kenner, 7, gives her dad a thumbs up before their kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, gives her dad a thumbs up before their kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Junus McGraw, 12, from Anchorage, Alaska, watches the oncoming kart racers at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

A kart racer accelerates around the track at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kart racers accelerate around the track at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chris Kenner and his daughter, Zoe, 7, watch the training video in preparation for their kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, laughs at her dads "head sock" before putting helmets on at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, prepares for her kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, prepares for her kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, prepares for her kart race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, approaches her kart before the race at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zoe Kenner, 7, on the racetrack for the first time at Pole Position Raceway on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Summerlin. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Adults and children enjoy electric-powered go-karting on an indoor track in the Pole Position Raceway in Las Vegas.

The raceway offers several racing options but the most-popular racing format is the Arrive and Drive program that allows customers to show up individually or in small groups and race in standard races.

7350 Prairie Falcon Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128