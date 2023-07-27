Family ‘bewildered’ by woman’s death at Valley of Fire

Jessica Rosalie Rhodes was an athlete who often did fitness activities in desert, sister says

Jessica Rosalie Rhodes, 34, of Las Vegas, is shown in a picture provided by her sister Ruby Rhodes. Rhodes and Diana Matienzo Rivera, 29, were found dead on July 23, 2023, at Valley of Fire State Park after the two women went hiking there. (Ruby Rhodes)

A framed photo collage posted on The Valley Health System's Facebook page shows Jessica Rosalie Rhodes, 34, who went by her middle name Rosalie, and Diana Matienzo Rivera, 29, both of Las Vegas, and other coworkers at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center. Superhero likenesses of the two women are seen by stars with their names on them at the bottom corners of each collage. The two women were found dead on July 23, 2023 at Valley of Fire State Park outside Las Vegas after they went hiking there. (Photo courtesy The Valley Health System)

The family of one of the women found dead at Valley of Fire State Park after they went hiking there is “bewildered” by her death because she was an athlete who regularly hiked and participated in fitness activities in the desert.

Jessica Rosalie Rhodes, 34, and Diana Matienzo Rivera, 29, started their hike at about 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., said Rhodes’ sister Ruby Rhodes, 56.

“Yes, we are all curious,” said Ruby Rhodes, who lives in Wilmington, N.C. “What happened?”

The family was in shock over the deaths, she added.

“We are all bewildered because she was always in the desert doing something,” Ruby Rhodes said, describing her youngest sister, who went by her middle name, Rosalie.

Born in Chicago, Rosalie was the baby of a large family and a “loving, caring person” who was “willing to help anybody,” which is why she worked in the health care field as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Ruby Rhodes said.

“She was the most sweetest, kindest person ever,” said Rhodes’ niece Noami Short, 30, of Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for The Valley Health System, whose facilities include the Summerlin hospital, said in a statement that the women “were beloved and respected employees who cared deeply about their patients and co-workers.”

“Our hospital team is heartbroken, and we will miss them tremendously,” Gretchen Papez said in an emailed statement.

A GoFundMe was set up by Rhodes’ mother, Josephine Rhodes, to help cover funeral costs. As of Thursday morning it had raised just over $5,500, with a fundraising goal of $15,000.

Ruby Rhodes said the family was still figuring out funeral arrangements.

A state parks official said Tuesday that the women were reported missing sometime after 10 a.m. by another party that told park rangers that the women might have been low on resources that would’ve helped them withstand the dangerous heat in the park.

Nevada State Parks Deputy Administrator Jonathan Brunjes said Tuesday the women had been hiking on the park’s 4.6-mile Prospect Trail and had run out of water as the temperature soared to 118 degrees.

Brunjes said a person needs a liter of water for every two hours of hiking. Light clothing and plenty of sunscreen are also recommended.

While the Clark County coroner’s office had yet to determine a cause of death, Brunjes said it initially appeared the deaths may have been caused by the heat.

One of the women was found a quarter-mile from the trail’s parking lot at about noon while the other woman was found farther up the trail around 2 p.m., Brunjes said.

It’s possible the woman found closer to the parking lot had been trying to return to a spot where she might be able to get help, Brunjes said.

