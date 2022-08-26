95°F
Family finds closure after officials ID man who drowned in Lake Mead in 2002

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2022 - 5:54 pm
 
Thomas Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, was presumed dead after drowning at Lake Mead on Aug. 2, 2002. (Courtesy of Julie Erndt)
Thomas Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, pictured with his children Tina and Tom. Thomas Erndt was presumed dead after drowning at Lake Mead on Aug. 2, 2002. (Courtesy of Julie Erndt)
Thomas Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, was presumed dead after drowning at Lake Mead on Aug. 2, 2002. (Courtesy of Julie Erndt)

Thomas Erndt’s sister thanked officials on Thursday for providing closure by identifying her brother as the person whose remains were found in May.

Julie Erndt, who lives in Kentucky, said her brother went missing after a family and friends boating trip more than two decades ago.

She said Thomas Erndt was on a boat with his children Tina and Tom and some friends when he jumped in the water “like he always did.” Julie Erndt said her brother would get back into the boat and watch the kids swim.

“They weren’t really that far from shore but something must’ve happened. We don’t really know and he ended up missing,” Julie Erndt said in a text.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said Thomas Erndt, 42, of Las Vegas, was presumed dead after drowning at Lake Mead on Aug. 2, 2002.

“Tom was a single dad who worked very hard as an airplane mechanic,” Julie Erndt said. “He loved his kids dearly and was also lending a helping hand to others.”

Thomas Erndt’s skeletal remains were found in the Callville Bay area on the afternoon of May 7.

The discovery of his remains was the second of five times since May that human remains have been found at Lake Mead.

“We appreciate all the effort that the county and the park recreation center has done for our family with keeping the case open,” Julie Erndt said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

