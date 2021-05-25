Family, friends honor Las Vegas teacher, mother of 6 killed in crash

The mother and grandmother taught first graders at Watson Elementary School. She died Sunday after police said a car ran a stop sign and slammed into her vehicle.

Tricia Young, 47 (Courtesy)

Relatives, friends and co-workers gather for a vigil late Monday to remember a first-grade teacher and mother of six fatally injured Sunday in an east Las Vegas car crash.(Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than a hundred relatives, friends and co-workers filled the sidewalk of an east Las Vegas intersection late Monday to remember a first-grade teacher and mother of six fatally injured in a Sunday car crash.

Tricia Young, 47, died at University Medical Center after the Honda Civic she was driving was struck at about 2:45 p.m. by a Mazda 3 that ran a stop sign at Fogg Street and East Bonanza Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Her 18-year-old son Kaidence Young suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the Mazda was hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said.

During a vigil at the crash site Monday, Young’s children stood together wearing T-shirts with her face on them. Her oldest daughter, Nashae Young, 26, described their mother as a caring, strong woman who raised all her children in the east valley.

“Her laugh was infectious,” Dominic Young, 21, recalled. “When she laughed, everybody laughed.”

The mother and grandmother taught first graders at Watson Elementary School, where she had worked for at least three years, though she had worked in the Clark County School District for at least 18 years.

In a staff bio on the school’s website, she wrote, “I enjoy any activity by the water, playing board games, going to the movies, reading, and spending time with my loved ones.”

Dominic Young remembered his mother working four jobs at one point to support her six children and seven grandchildren.

The crash remains under investigation.

