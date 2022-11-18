Family, friends honor motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash

Loved ones of deceased motorcyclist Corinthian Nordahl remembered him as an intelligent business owner and dedicated friend and brother.

Family and friends of Corinthian Nordahl gather at the corner of West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends of Corinthian Nordahl gather at the corner of West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family and friends of Corinthian Nordahl gather at the corner of West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corinthian Nordahl when he was 16 years old. (Carol Allgaier)

Corinthian Nordahl when he was 16 years old with his grandmother Jackie Deborah. (Carol Allgaier)

About 30 people gathered Thursday night on the corner of a Las Vegas intersection where a small memorial of flowers and candles had been set up to honor a motorcyclist killed in a Tuesday crash.

Las Vegas resident Corinthian Nordahl, 29, died in a three-vehicle collision at West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive. He is being remembered as a smart business owner and dedicated brother and son.

“He was so intelligent, and his biggest intelligence was IT,” said Lori Murphy, Nordahl’s mother. “He was able to open a computer and just fix it, without any schooling.”

For more than an hour Thursday night, his family and friends stood in a circle, some with lit candles, sharing stories about Nordahl.

They linked arms and held hands. Some laughed at funny memories, and others sobbed into each other’s shoulders.

‘Really close to home’

Nordahl’s aunt Carol Allgaier walked around showing photos of her nephew from her phone to the people gathered. She pointed out his “million dollar smile.”

“We just can’t believe it,” she said of her nephew’s death.

Robbie Bear’s mom is one of Murphy’s closest friends. He rides motorcycles and his mom was the one to tell him about the crash.

“Knowing that I’m out here in the same city that he is doing the same thing as a hobby, it’s really close to home,” he said during the vigil.

Motorcyclists keep their head on a swivel when riding to avoid a crash, Bear said.

“To motorists versus motorcyclists, for them to have that same level of awareness … There’s no blame on either side, but there is a way that we can work together,” Bear said.

Nordahl owned and operated Cool Nerd Squad, a local tech support business. People who worked with him described Nordahl as an incredibly smart problem solver capable of designing and fixing anything he came across. His mother concurred, calling Nordahl “seriously a genius.”

Dedicated brother

The second of four children, Nordahl was close to his two brothers and his younger sister. Murphy said she and her daughter would often stay with Nordahl when his sister traveled for dance events.

Nordahl was particularly close to his younger brother, Akilli Price. Nordahl was a mentor to Price, who moved from his hometown of Albany, Oregon, to live with his older brother in April.

“He showed me everything (about) what it was to be an adult, to live,” Price said.

Nordahl also helped pull him out of depression, Price said. Nordahl encouraged him to work out consistently, helping him lose over 160 pounds, he said. Nordahl also motivated Price to find his first job after high school, and later helped him find work in Las Vegas when the two lived together.

Price said that Nordahl often gave him life advice, not all of which he followed. But he said that his brother was “always right,” which he noted was annoying.

Nordahl was generous and approachable, no matter who he dealt with, Price said. Nordahl was especially dedicated to his loved ones, Price and Murphy said.

“Corinthian would always make time, throughout all his stress and things he always had to deal with, he always made time,” said Price.

Call to action

Nordahl’s aunt, Angelita Sanchez, called for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the City Council to take action to protect motorcyclists.

“I am a city councilor in my hometown, and I do everything I can to protect my citizens and there can be way more done to protect these riders,” said Sanchez.

Murphy agreed that Las Vegas needs to do more to protect its motorcyclists.

“People need to, bottom line: slow down,” said Murphy.

Murphy said the city should put more focus on policing speeding, and suggested it install more signs that track and display drivers’ speeds as they pass. She also called for flashing-yellow yield lights be removed from all stoplights in the Las Vegas Valley, saying “there’s no caution there.”

Nordahl’s family plans to transport his body to his hometown to be buried. Fundraising campaigns through both GoFundMe and the Biker Down nonprofit organization have been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.