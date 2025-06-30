Family identifies 5-year-old boy who drowned in Las Vegas

Jaxenn Garcia, 5, died in what the family called a “tragic drowning incident” in a pool on Saturday.

A 5-year-old child drowned in a pool Saturday, June 28, 2025, in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The family of 5-year-old Jaxenn Garcia who drowned in a pool Saturday afternoon remembered him as a playful boy.

“We lost our sweet 5-year-old Jaxenn in a tragic drowning accident,” his aunt, Kim Washington, wrote in a GoFundMe. “One moment he was full of life — dancing, singing, playing with his plushies—and the next, he was gone. It’s the kind of heartbreak you never imagine happening to someone you love, let alone a child so young, so bright, so full of personality.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about a child drowning in the pool at an apartment community at 3800 S. Nellis Blvd., near East Flamingo Road, just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers performed CPR on the child, and medical personnel transported the child to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead, Metro Lt. Aaron Lee said in a text message that day.

Washington described her nephew as “a laid-back little prankster with the best side-eye in the game.”

“He’d scope you out quietly at first, then light up the whole room once he was comfortable. He loved anime, music, and making people laugh. His laugh was contagious, his spirit unforgettable,” she wrote in the campaign.

The family had raised $540 Monday afternoon, and is aiming for $4,000 to help pay for a July 12 service for the child.

“We want to say goodbye in a way that feels true to him — joyful, colorful, playful, and full of love. Every donation, share, or prayer brings us closer to giving our boy the beautiful farewell he deserves,” Washington wrote.

