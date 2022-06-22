98°F
Family Justice Center offers free legal advice for domestic violence survivors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2022 - 5:23 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department officers and employees gather for the opening of the Southern Ne ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers and employees gather for the opening of the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the relocation of the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Domestic violence survivors will be able to use a free ask-a-lawyer service starting Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center offers the service the third Wednesday of each month. Survivors can receive legal advice about landlord/tenant disputes, police said.

To make a virtual appointment, residents can visit the Family Justice Center, 861 North Mojave Road.

The program will continue the rest of the year on Wednesday, July 20, Aug. 24, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

