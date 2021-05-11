Family members, search group discuss hunt for missing toddler

The family of a missing 2-year-old boy who vanished in central Las Vegas six days ago and volunteer trying to find him were to hold a news briefing Tuesday on the search.

Amari Nicholson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The family of a missing 2-year-old boy who vanished in central Las Vegas six days ago and volunteers trying to find him were to hold a news briefing Tuesday on the search.

It was not known if new details would be revealed about Amari Nicholson’s disappearance Wednesday around 6 a.m. at the Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue, at the 11 a.m. news conference.

It will be the second briefing by Amari’s paternal relatives and Nevada Child Seekers in two days, in an effort to generate new leads from the public on the whereabouts of the toddler.

“Officers and Nevada Child Seekers have gone door to door at the Emerald Suites talking to all residents in the search for Amari,” Nevada Child Seekers wrote on its Facebook page early Tuesday. “Please if you have any information on Amari’s whereabouts call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.”

Amari’s paternal aunt, Yolanda Everett of California, said Monday that he was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend at the Emerald Suites while his mother, Tayler Nicholson, was out of state in Colorado.

The boyfriend told police that a woman showed up at the apartment the couple shared. The visitor claimed to be a paternal relative of the boy’s and said she was there to pick up the child.

“He said he’d never seen the woman,” Everett said of the boyfriend’s account. “He just said she was related to my brother and that she took Amari from this complex, ran down the stairs, and we haven’t seen him since.”

Amari’s father, Jrygio Hayes of the Reno area, was in Las Vegas over the weekend helping to search for his missing son. Tayler Nicholson has not responded to requests for comment, but she has pleaded for help on social media.

“Please help look and please share all posts of Amari help bring our baby home,” the mother wrote on her Facebook page late last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

