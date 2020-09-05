Family of man who died in Las Vegas police custody to hold news conference

The family of Byron Williams, who died in police custody a year ago today, is now represented by a lawyer who has worked with the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

Byron Williams poses in an undated photo. (Romanucci & Blandin)

One year ago today, Byron Williams died after yelling “I can’t breathe” at least 17 times while a Las Vegas officer knelt on his lower back, and his family is holding a virtual press conference Saturday to call for further transparency from police.

The family is represented by attorney Ben Crump, who has represented dozens of families in high-profile police brutality and vigilante justice cases, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Jacob Blake, according to the Associated Press.

The press conference, scheduled for 1 p.m., is to call for the Metropolitan Police Department to release all body-camera footage captured during Williams’ arrest on Sept. 5, 2019, according to a Saturday news release.

Williams, 50, was stopped for riding his bicycle without safety lights, police have said. His death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office due to a methampetamine overdose, with other significant conditions including “prone restraint,” hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary fibrosis and granulomatous lung disease.

Four days after his death, police released some footage of Williams’ arrest. Family members have previously told the Review-Journal that unreleased footage shows officers dragging Williams’ limp body around a corner and dropping him on the ground while they laughed, high-fived and told him nobody was coming to help him.

There is also a 14-minute span during which police turned off their cameras while awaiting medical assistance, Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank said at a press conference on Sept. 9, 2019.

“We are still waiting for accountability and transparency from the Las Vegas Police Department in this tragic case,” Crump was quoted in the release. “The entire body cam footage needs to be released, and questions need to be answered about why it appears all body cams were turned off during the incident, which ended in Byron Williams’ senseless death.”

The footage shows Williams attempting to run from police and also shows him handcuffed and lying on his stomach. When Williams’ first starts saying “I can’t breathe,” an officer kneeling on his lower back says, “yeah cause you’re f—-ing tired of running.”

Williams would say “I can’t breathe” at least 17 times, the footage shows. An officer kneels on his lower back for about two minutes.

The two officers who first held Williams down have been identified as Benjamin Vasquez, 27, and Patrick Campbell, 28. Neither face any charges, and both are still on routine administrative leave, according to the attorneys’ news release.

The footage also shows Williams’ body going limp after officers said they found two baggies of a white substance and an orange bottle with white pills. Hank said in 2019 that Williams was attempting to conceal the items.

Williams was then dragged to a patrol car to wait for paramedics.

Last year, Metro denied a Review-Journal request for all of the body-camera footage, citing the open investigation.

In a statement released in October 2019 after Williams’ death was ruled a homicide, then Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said, “In this context, homicide means that the actions of another person or other people resulted in, or contributed to, the death. It is not a determination of criminal activity or wrongdoing.”

It remained unclear Saturday if Metro intends to submit the case to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review. When asked about the case in October 2019, District Attorney Steve Wolfson deferred questions to his assistant.

“Police chose to navigate the situation their way, elevating it from what should have been an arrest, to murdering him,” Tina Lewis-Stevenson, Williams’ sister, was quoted in the release. “They decided to take matters into their hands playing judge and jury, giving him a death sentence for riding his bike without lights.”

