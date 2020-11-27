Family, police hope to find witnesses to fatal Flamingo crash

In the days since Brandon Krause was killed in a one-car crash on Flamingo Road, both police and Krause’s family have questioned whether another vehicle might have been involved.

Jennifer Krause, a mother of Brandon Krause, who was killed in a Nov. 10 car crash, visits Krause's makeshift memorial at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Ravenwood Drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Skid Marks and paint marks left by police are seen near the fatal accident where Brandon Krause was killed in a Nov. 10 car crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Ravenwood Drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This undated photo shows Brandon Krause. Krause was killed in a mysterious car crash on Nov. 10 on Flamingo Road. His family and police are seeking witnesses. (Photo provided by Jennifer Krause)

Las Vegan Brandon Krause was driving eastbound on Flamingo Road the night of Nov. 10 when, inexplicably, he lost control of his 1994 Ford Probe.

The car spun and crashed into a large light pole in Spring Valley, killing the 33-year-old.

“He was always interested in cars,” Krause’s mother, Jennifer, said. “Fixing things. He would help anybody. … He was just a giving person.”

But in the days since the 8:31 p.m. crash near Tenaya Way, both police and Krause’s family have questioned whether another vehicle might have been involved.

Markings on the road left by detectives tracking the path of Krause’s vehicle show the Ford took an abrupt, veering path from the far left fast lane across two adjacent lanes, then up the curb and into the pole where a memorial remembering Krause grows by the day.

Krause’s family and police now are asking the public to come forward if they saw what happened that night on Flamingo just east of Ravenwood Drive.

“I think someone hit him and kept going,” Jennifer Krause said. “I’m hoping if that person won’t turn themselves in, that there is a witness or a passenger who will step forward. If you look at the markings in the street, there is no reason he is in the far left lane and the car starts spinning — nothing explains that to me unless someone hit him.”

Las Vegas Traffic Fatal detectives clearly want more information as well. They issued a press release asking for witnesses to come forward and call detectives at 702-828-3595.

Police said Friday that after reading a Las Vegas Review-Journal article on the crash, a witness called police and said they observed Brandon Krause’s car collide with a gray 2015 model F-150 or F-250 at Ravenwood. The driver of that pickup truck then took off. Police are seeking information on the identity of the driver or information about the vehicle.

Jennifer Krause said her family is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. She is desperate to find out why and how her son was taken from his loved ones.

“Please, so I have peace, let us know what happened to my child,” she said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.