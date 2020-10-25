76°F
Family seeks help finding 13-year-old boy last seen Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 11:37 am
 

A family in the western Las Vegas Valley is seeking the public’s assistance in its search for a 13-year-old boy missing since Saturday afternoon.

Samuel A. Diaz was last seen around 2:30 p.m. near the family’s Peccole Ranch residence on the 200o block of Summit Pointe Drive, according to the boy’s stepmother, Elsa Oliver.

Samuel is 5-foot-7, 125 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing navy blue shorts, a black shirt with “MAISON” in white lettering and a beige bomber jacket with a black stripe across the chest area.

Anyone with information about Samuel can call the family at 702-771-9020, 702-682-6522 or 702-587-4693. You can also call the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

