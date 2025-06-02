Family wins 1st-ever countywide Mojave Max Emergence Contest

Adults were allowed to enter a Clark County-wide Mojave Max Emergence Contest for the first time in the 25 years of the history of the contest for Clark County School District students.

From left to right: Mojave Max, Paige Soranaka, 16; Parker Soranaka, 12; Amber Soranaka; Paetyn Soranaka, 5; Paxten Soranaka, 9; Jeffrey Soranaka and Moana celebrate winning the Clark County-wide Mojave Max Emergence Contest on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Taylor Lane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the past 25 years, only students in the Clark County School District have been able to participate in the Mojave Max Emergence Contest to guess when the famed tortoise will emerge from his underground burrow from his annual brumation (hibernation for reptiles).

But this year, adults were allowed for the first time ever to guess for themselves.

On Sunday, the Clark County Desert Conservation Program announced that the Soranaka family, who entered one date in the competition as a family, had won the new contest with the closest guess to Max’s actual emergence time and date.

The Soranakas, who live in Henderson, guessed Max would emerge from brumation at 12:33 p.m. on May 8. Max actually emerged on that date just a few hours later at 2:09 p.m. — his latest emergence in contest history.

Jeffrey and Amber Soranaka said the date their family picked was a little random, but the time was based on what they believed would be the hottest and sunniest time of day, since Max prefers to emerge in warmer temperatures.

“The time was a little more calculated,” Jeffrey Soranaka said. “We knew that he liked to come out in warmer weather, so we knew that the afternoon time would be the best.”

Jeffrey Soranaka said he felt “shock” when his wife, Amber, told him through text that the family had won.

“When my wife found out we won the contest, I got a text message, and I was like ‘Really, is this a joke?’” he said.

The family learned about the Mojave Max program from their 9-year-old daughter, Paxten, who learned about the mascot and desert conservation in school, Jeffrey Soranaka said.

As a prize, the family of six received a one-year membership to the Springs Preserve, a gift box from The Venetian and Mojave Max-themed gift bags, along with a exclusive tour of the Springs Preserve from the preserve’s zoology team.

Jeffrey Soranaka said he never expected his family to win the contest.

“(We’re) not the luckiest, but it just so happened to be one of our days.”

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.