Fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Gold Coast closes Flamingo

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning near the Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Hugh Hefner Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Flamingo is closed in both directions from Valley View Boulevard to Arville Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling east on Flamingo Road as the pedestrian was crossing the intersection, Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. The car hit a 60-year-old man using a walker, who was thrown to the roadway. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, he said.

Stauffer said there were other pedestrians crossing from the opposite side of the intersection, which could be indicative of whether the pedestrians or vehicle had the right-of-way.

Police said the intersection is painted and has signals since pedestrians are expected to cross here.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with police, showing no signs of impairment, police said.

Shortly after the crash, a man drove through the road closure and was stopped by police. He was arrested on a DUI charge unrelated to the crash, Stauffer said.

This is the 44th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2017.

