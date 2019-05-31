Fatal crash closes Blue Diamond Road lanes in southwest Las Vegas

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting that eastbound lanes of Blue Diamond are closed near Rainbow Boulevard.

(RTC Cameras)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas Friday, which has closed part of Blue Diamond Road.

The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting that eastbound lanes of Blue Diamond are closed near Rainbow Boulevard.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. near Blue Diamond and Torrey Pines Drive, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.