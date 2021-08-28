Fatal crash closes I-15 in northeast Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed down a highway in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night while responding to a fatal crash.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Traffic logs show troopers were called at 10:02 p.m. to the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway connector in response to the crash.

An alert from the Regional Transportation Commission warned that the Beltway was closed at Lamb Boulevard.

Further information was not immediately available.

