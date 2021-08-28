90°F
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash closes I-15 in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 10:53 pm
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed down a highway in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night while responding to a fatal crash.

Traffic logs show troopers were called at 10:02 p.m. to the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway connector in response to the crash.

An alert from the Regional Transportation Commission warned that the Beltway was closed at Lamb Boulevard.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

