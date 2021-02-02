60°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash closes Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, near Overton, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the auto-pedestrian crash occurred in northbound traffic near mile marker 108.

The crash happened about 12:25 p.m., according to an NHP incident log. The right lane is closed in the area.

Expect delays in the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
2
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
3
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son RC is all grown up in hip-hop release
4
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again
5
Man dies after Henderson stabbing
Man dies after Henderson stabbing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by Didier J. Fabien shows O.J. Simpson in the garden of his Las Vegas area ...
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
By / RJ

O.J. Simpson, the NFL great who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife but later spent years in prison after a conviction on armed robbery charges, received his coronavirus vaccine in Las Vegas.