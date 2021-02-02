Fatal crash closes Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, near Overton, officials said.

Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the auto-pedestrian crash occurred in northbound traffic near mile marker 108.

The crash happened about 12:25 p.m., according to an NHP incident log. The right lane is closed in the area.

Expect delays in the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

