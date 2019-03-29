Fatal crash closes part of I-15 south of Las Vegas

A fatal vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Sloan, the Nevada Highway Patrol said late Thursday night.
In a tweet, NHP said the crash happened “on IR15 and St Rose. The IR15 NB is closed at St Rose, vehicles are being diverted onto the Sloan Exit.”
#trafficalert We are on scene of a fatal crash on IR15 and St Rose. The IR15 NB is closed at St Rose, vehicles are being diverted onto the Sloan Exit. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 29, 2019
NHP said to avoid the area and expect delays.
In another tweet, the Nevada Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is “being diverted off I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd.” at the Sloan exit.
*UPDATE* Road Closed – I-15 northbound at Sloan Rd in Sloan
Traffic is being diverted off I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd. Use caution around this area. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy
— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 29, 2019
Also, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported, in a tweet, that all northbound I-15 lanes are blocked at Sloan Road due to a “crash-incident” just before midnight.
#FASTALERT 28-Mar-19 11:55 pm, =UPDATE=
Crash-incident on I-15 Northbound at Sloan Rd ,
All lanes blocked
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 29, 2019