Fatal crash closes part of I-15 south of Las Vegas

Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC)

Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC)

Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC)

A fatal vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and Sloan, the Nevada Highway Patrol said late Thursday night.

In a tweet, NHP said the crash happened “on IR15 and St Rose. The IR15 NB is closed at St Rose, vehicles are being diverted onto the Sloan Exit.”

NHP said to avoid the area and expect delays.

In another tweet, the Nevada Department of Transportation said northbound traffic is “being diverted off I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd.” at the Sloan exit.

Also, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported, in a tweet, that all northbound I-15 lanes are blocked at Sloan Road due to a “crash-incident” just before midnight.