Fatal crash closes portion of Interstate 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2022 - 7:36 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash near the West Flamingo Road exit around 3:10 a.m., according to traffic logs from Nevada State Police.

Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were closed after Flamingo while troopers investigated the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

