Fatal crash closes portion of Interstate 15
At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15.
At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash near the West Flamingo Road exit around 3:10 a.m., according to traffic logs from Nevada State Police.
Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the southbound lanes.
The southbound lanes were closed after Flamingo while troopers investigated the crash.
Further details were not immediately available.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.