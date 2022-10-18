Fatal crash closes portion of Interstate 15

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash near the West Flamingo Road exit around 3:10 a.m., according to traffic logs from Nevada State Police.

Highway Patrol wrote in a tweet that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were closed after Flamingo while troopers investigated the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

