Fatal crash closes US 95 lanes in northwest Las Vegas

A man died after a highway crash in the northwest valley Monday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A man died and a woman was injured in a two-car crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit in northwest Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Highway Patrol was called just after 8:20 a.m. after a man driving a silver Honda hatchback entered southbound U.S. Highway 95 from Lake Mead Boulevard and immediately cut over to the fast lane, spokesman Travis Smaka said.

As the Honda was changing lanes, it was struck by a southbound Buick sedan, Smaka said.

The man driving the Honda died at University Medical Center, he said. The woman driving the Buick was hospitalized with survivable injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, and troopers will need to shut all southbound lanes temporarily to complete the investigation, according to Smaka.

“Expect delays and avoid the area if possible,” he said.

