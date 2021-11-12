Fatal crash closes westbound lanes of Beltway northwest of Las Vegas

“Expect delays. Use other routes,” the RTC said in a traffic alert after the 6:15 a.m. crash occurred in the western lanes of the Beltway at Sky Pointe Drive.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway that caused traffic delays for commuters in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley early Friday.

The 6:15 a.m. crash occurred in the western lanes of the Beltway at Sky Pointe Drive. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said a large commercial concrete pumping truck “was having mechanical issues” and was stopped in the westbound lanes.

“A white Ford Fiesta traveling westbound did not stop or appear to apply brakes and struck the rear of the truck,” Smaka said.

A female driver died at the scene. A passenger in the Ford was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the westbound lanes of the Beltway were closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

