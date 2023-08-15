85°F
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 5:57 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on eastbound East Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, according to the Nevada State Police website.

Lake Mead was closed between Arnona and Los Feliz until around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

