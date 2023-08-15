Fatal crash investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on eastbound East Lake Mead Boulevard and Arnona Road, according to the Nevada State Police website.
Lake Mead was closed between Arnona and Los Feliz until around 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.