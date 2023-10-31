Fatal crash investigated on I-15 north of Sahara
A fatal crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
