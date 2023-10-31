44°F
Fatal crash investigated on I-15 north of Sahara

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 6:45 am
 
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
A fatal crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

