Fatal crash investigation underway in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just before 10:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road, according to information on the Nevada State Police website.
Traffic is being diverted off at Galleria Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.