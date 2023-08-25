Fatal crash investigation underway in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police set up a road block on U.S. Highway 95 after a fatal crash Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, near Russell Road in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The crash occurred just before 10:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Russell Road, according to information on the Nevada State Police website.

Traffic is being diverted off at Galleria Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

