Fatal crash involves motorcycle, sedan in Spring Valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2022 - 5:45 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car Wednesday afternoon in Spring Valley, police said.

At around 4:45 p.m. a motorcycle and a sedan collided at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and Edna Avenue. The intersection was closed to traffic, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Joshua Younger said police arrived to find one person down in the street. The rider died on the scene.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

