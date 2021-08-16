92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 7:53 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning on Interstate 15.

The patrol said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the Blue Diamond Road exit. Authorities released few details other than to say a person was killed and that the Blue Diamond Road off-ramp was closed for hours.

Two vehicles at the crash scene were observed with significant damage. One was a convertible that appeared to have been hit from behind. A second vehicle, a sedan, had heavy front-end damage.

The name of the victim will eventually be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
2
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
3
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
4
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
5
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST