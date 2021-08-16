Fatal crash on I-15 in Las Vegas under investigation

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning on Interstate 15 at the Blue Diamond Road exit.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The patrol said it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the Blue Diamond Road exit. Authorities released few details other than to say a person was killed and that the Blue Diamond Road off-ramp was closed for hours.

Two vehicles at the crash scene were observed with significant damage. One was a convertible that appeared to have been hit from behind. A second vehicle, a sedan, had heavy front-end damage.

The name of the victim will eventually be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.