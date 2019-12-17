Fatal crash reported in northwest Las Vegas Valley
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Tuesday at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd., near the 215 Beltway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday in the northwest valley.
The LVMPD is currently working a Fatal Accident in the 6100 block of North Decatur Blvd. No road closures are reported at this time.
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 17, 2019
Police reported that the crash was fatal just after 3 p.m. but said no roads were closed for the investigation.
At 3:30 p.m., the number of people injured or killed in the crash was unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
