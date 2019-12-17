Fatal crash reported in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Tuesday at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd., near the 215 Beltway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday in the northwest valley.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd., near the 215 Beltway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The LVMPD is currently working a Fatal Accident in the 6100 block of North Decatur Blvd. No road closures are reported at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 17, 2019

Police reported that the crash was fatal just after 3 p.m. but said no roads were closed for the investigation.

At 3:30 p.m., the number of people injured or killed in the crash was unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.