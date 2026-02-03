Fatal crash shuts down highway in southeast Las Vegas Valley

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Boulder Highway is closed in both directions at the Interstate 11 interchange after a fatal crash Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)

The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. at Boulder Highway at the Interstate 11 interchange, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Boulder Highway is closed in both directions at the I-11 interchange.

The public is asked to use alternate routes and avoid area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

