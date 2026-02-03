Fatal crash shuts down highway in southeast Las Vegas Valley
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. at Boulder Highway at the Interstate 11 interchange, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.
The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Boulder Highway is closed in both directions at the I-11 interchange.
The public is asked to use alternate routes and avoid area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
