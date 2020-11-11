Fatal crash shuts down Russell Road in Las Vegas

Russell Road is closed while officers investigate a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Lindell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a crash in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

One person died at the scene, Hadfield said.

No further information was available.

