51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash shuts down Russell Road in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 4:43 pm
 

One person is dead after a crash in central Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Russell Road is closed while officers investigate a single-vehicle crash at the intersection with Lindell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

One person died at the scene, Hadfield said.

No further information was available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Sisolak talks about Nevada’s COVID response — WATCH LIVE
Sisolak talks about Nevada’s COVID response — WATCH LIVE
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
4
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
5
CARTOON: All wet?
CARTOON: All wet?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST