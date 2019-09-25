Fatal crash shuts down Sahara near Jones in central Las Vegas

One person died in the crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a fatal collision Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Steve Rigazio Court, police said. Eastbound Sahara Avenue is shut down indefinitely while Metropolitan police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

