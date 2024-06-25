Fatal crash shuts down US 95 in Las Vegas Valley

A person died early Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95, shutting down southbound lanes.

A person died early Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of 95, just north of Russell road, at 12:17 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol released the following statement:

“(The) crash involved multiple vehicles with one vehicle as a roll-over. One Juvenile has been confirmed deceased at scene. Two adults and two juveniles have been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

All southbound lanes of the 95 are closed from Tropicana to Russell. The 95 will be closed for up to 6 hours.