Fatal crash shuts down US 95 north of downtown

A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 north of downtown Las Vegas on Monday night.

(RTC traffic cams)

About 10 p,m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported on Twitter that a “vehicle on fire” was blocking the right side of the northbound lanes just after the Decatur Boulevard exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol then said on Twitter that the crash was fatal.

#Fatal crash US95 NB at Decatur. US95 northbound is fully closed while we investigate this fatal incident. Please take an alternate route. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) May 2, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.