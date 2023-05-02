64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Fatal crash shuts down US 95 north of downtown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 11:21 pm
 
(RTC traffic cams)
(RTC traffic cams)

A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 north of downtown Las Vegas on Monday night.

About 10 p,m., the Regional Transportation Commission reported on Twitter that a “vehicle on fire” was blocking the right side of the northbound lanes just after the Decatur Boulevard exit.

The Nevada Highway Patrol then said on Twitter that the crash was fatal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
3
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
4
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
Time, TV info for Knights-Oilers Game 1 announced by NHL
5
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Monday’s high school scores, top performers
LETTER: Of whales and windmills
LETTER: Of whales and windmills
LETTER: Using common sense on biological men competing against women
LETTER: Using common sense on biological men competing against women
EDITORIAL: Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state
EDITORIAL: Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state
CARTOONS: What Democrats really think about Biden’s re-election campaign
CARTOONS: What Democrats really think about Biden’s re-election campaign
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic